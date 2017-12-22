JA Bowl-A-Thon 2017

By: Danielle Ellis

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:07 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:07 AM CST

Get the ball rolling for our kids!       

Every year JA supporters head out to their local bowling alley to help provide students with JA’s financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship programs.  Participants of all ages form their own bowling team and enjoy a fun time with friends, co-workers, and family.  You don’t have to be a great bowler to be successful.  All you need is your enthusiasm!  Proceeds from the event help support more than 57,000 students benefitting from JA.

Saturday, February 3, 2018
Lee's Lanes - Geneseo, IL

Saturday, February 10, 2018
Rose Bowl - Muscatine, IA
Plaza Bowl - Clinton, IA
Cherry Lanes - Dubuque, IA

Saturday, February 17, 2018
Plum Hollow Family Center - Dixon, IL

Saturday, February 24, 2018
Big River Bowling, Bowlmor Lanes, Highland Park, and Quad City Family Entertainment Center - Quad Cities, IA & IL
IV Super Bowl - Peru, IL

Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3, 2018
DeWitt Lanes - DeWitt, IA

Saturday, March 3, 2018
King Pins at Fun City - Burlington, IA
SSAB Corporate Bowl

