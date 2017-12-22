JA Bowl-A-Thon 2017

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the ball rolling for our kids!

Every year JA supporters head out to their local bowling alley to help provide students with JA’s financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship programs. Participants of all ages form their own bowling team and enjoy a fun time with friends, co-workers, and family. You don’t have to be a great bowler to be successful. All you need is your enthusiasm! Proceeds from the event help support more than 57,000 students benefitting from JA.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Lee's Lanes - Geneseo, IL

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Rose Bowl - Muscatine, IA

Plaza Bowl - Clinton, IA

Cherry Lanes - Dubuque, IA

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Plum Hollow Family Center - Dixon, IL

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Big River Bowling, Bowlmor Lanes, Highland Park, and Quad City Family Entertainment Center - Quad Cities, IA & IL

IV Super Bowl - Peru, IL

Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3, 2018

DeWitt Lanes - DeWitt, IA

Saturday, March 3, 2018

King Pins at Fun City - Burlington, IA

SSAB Corporate Bowl