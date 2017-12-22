RME Winter Wine Experience

By: Danielle Ellis

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:04 AM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:04 AM CST

Saturday, January 20, 2018 6:00 PM
RME 2nd Floor
$45 in advance / $55 at the door

Wine Tasting: 6-8pm
Redstone Room Cocktail Party: 8-10pm
Age Restriction: 21+
Music From: Kellen Meyers Trio & More

Tickets:

  • $45 in advance / $55 at the door
  • $250 for reserved table for four and includes admission




Join us for the 9th Annual Winter Wine Experience, presented by Dimitri Wine & Spirits, a wine tasting and fundraiser! Winter Wine kicks off RME's Annual Appeal, and helps fund all of the educational programming we offer. Whether you prefer white or red, we'll have delicious wine for tasting, hors d'oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and live music all evening.

