RME Winter Wine Experience
129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801, USA - INTER WINE EXPERIENCE
Saturday, January 20, 2018 6:00 PM
RME 2nd Floor
$45 in advance / $55 at the door
Wine Tasting: 6-8pm
Redstone Room Cocktail Party: 8-10pm
Age Restriction: 21+
Music From: Kellen Meyers Trio & More
Tickets:
- $45 in advance / $55 at the door
- $250 for reserved table for four and includes admission
Join us for the 9th Annual Winter Wine Experience, presented by Dimitri Wine & Spirits, a wine tasting and fundraiser! Winter Wine kicks off RME's Annual Appeal, and helps fund all of the educational programming we offer. Whether you prefer white or red, we'll have delicious wine for tasting, hors d'oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and live music all evening.
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Credit Island
