RME Winter Wine Experience

- INTER WINE EXPERIENCE

Saturday, January 20, 2018 6:00 PM

RME 2nd Floor

$45 in advance / $55 at the door



Wine Tasting: 6-8pm

Redstone Room Cocktail Party: 8-10pm

Age Restriction: 21+

Music From: Kellen Meyers Trio & More



Tickets:

$250 for reserved table for four and includes admission







Join us for the 9th Annual Winter Wine Experience, presented by Dimitri Wine & Spirits, a wine tasting and fundraiser! Winter Wine kicks off RME's Annual Appeal, and helps fund all of the educational programming we offer. Whether you prefer white or red, we'll have delicious wine for tasting, hors d'oeuvres, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and live music all evening.