2018 JA Bowl-A-Thon gives back to grade school kids

By: Redrick Terry

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 11:10 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:10 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Quad Citians are hitting the bowling lanes today for a good cause.

The Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon got underway today.
It's the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
Over a thousand bowlers will lace up their bowling shoes this weekend and next. 
They serve more than 57,000 grade school students.
Event coordinators say volunteering with JA can be a rewarding experience.

"To be a volunteer, it's very easy as long as you enjoy working with kids." said Youth Development Educator Diane Baker. "It's a great opportunity to help local kids learn about their future and share your own personal work experiences."

The Bowl-A-Thon is estimated to raise more than $250,000 to help support JA programs offered in local schools.

