2018 is a huge election year.

There's a lot at stake without the White House being on the ballot.



The midterm election has control of Congress up for grabs.



The same goes for the state legislatures in Iowa and Illinois.



And voters in both states will be deciding who lives in their governor's mansions.



We'll focus on the Iowa governor's race today.



The Republican primary is fairly straight forward.



There are three candidates.



Incumbent Kim Reynolds, seeking her first elected term in office, faces challenges from Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett and Boone city council member Steven Ray.



It's a crowded field for the Democrats: State senator Nate Boulton, retired life insurance company CEO Fred Hubbell, former Iowa Democratic party chair Andy McGuire and John Norris, the former chief of staff to governor Tom Vilsack, union leader Cathy Glasson, attorney and former Des Moines school board member Jon Neiderbach and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn.



The race has already seen one casualty.



Todd Prichard ended his campaign earlier this year.



We're going to take a closer look at Norris today.



Norris grew up in a farming family in Montgomery County.



He graduated from Simpson College went on to get his law degree from the University of Iowa.



He spent a lot of his career working in government.



Norris was an aide to Senator Tom Harkin in the 1980s.



He chaired the Iowa Democratic Committee.



Norris served as Vilsack's chief of staff during Vilsack's days as governor and in the Senate.



His other jobs in government include being the chair of the Iowa Utilities Board, chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a federal energy regulatory commissioner.



It remains our goal to bring you all of the candidates for governor's in both Illinois and Iowa before their respective primaries.



For Iowa, that's June 5.



Norris joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation.



There is a common drumbeat among the Democrats in Iowa. All say they want to do away with corporate tax breaks, call the privatized Medicaid system a failure while not even being in effect for two years and denounce the reduction of collective bargaining rights in support of labor unions.



Norris talked about how he can stand out among voters when it's hard to differentiate the Democratic candidates on the issues.



"I think it's connection to Iowans," Norris said. "The fact that I grew up on a farm, was chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Our farming economy is critical for Iowa. The fact that I am a small business owner, was a restaurant owner as well, and understand the needs for small business. But I am also a product of public education and I believe strongly that our schools are the ticket for success for everyone."



Let's talk finances in the state.



Projections for Iowa's revenue growth once again are slower than expected.



There's talk of $50-90 million in cuts needed from the current budget.



Norris has stated his opposition to tax credits for corporations that keep them from paying any state income taxes.



Norris talked about what he proposes to address the state's revenue problems.



"At a minimum we should change those credits to deductions," Norris said. "If they don't pay taxes, they don't get a taxpayer handout or corporate welfare. That's eroding our capacity to deliver public education the resources they need to be successful."



Money for primary education prompted the most heated debate in Des Moines in recent years.



Norris addressed the funding issues for primary and higher education, especially with the revenue troubles being experienced in the state.

"That's why we have to address these tax giveaways to folks who don't need it," Norris said. "We've eroded about $500 million in revenue stream for the state in the last five years through tax cuts that have not benefited Iowans -- working Iowans."

Norris has expressed his opposition to Iowa's privatized Medicaid system, saying it puts profits for insurance companies over the health of patients.

There were complaints the old system was too expensive.

"It's becoming very clear that this new system is more expensive and we're getting less quality health care," Norris said. "That's just not a formula that will work."

Watch the full interview in the video above.