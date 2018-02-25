Iowa tax overhaul moving quickly through Senate

Here are some of the topics covered by our 4 The Record panel this week.

+ Iowa's legislature moves on after its first funnel week with some surprises.



+ Republicans in Des Moines push their idea for tax reform.



+ Security clearances are hard to come by at the White House.



All things to talk about this morning with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg and former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican.



Tax reform



Let's start with taxes.



Republicans in the Iowa State Senate are moving quickly on their big plan to change the state's tax code.



It would cut a billion dollars a year starting in 2019.



Here are some highlights:



+ For individuals, the number of tax brackets would drop from nine to five.



+ The top tax rate would fall from 8.98 percent to 6.3 percent.



+ The number of corporate brackets would be cut in half from four to two.



+ The top corporate tax rate would also fall dramatically from twelve percent to 7 percent.



That's a big proposal.



Much bigger than Governor Kim Reynolds' plan for saving $1.7 billion over six years.



It's cleared two committees and likely up for floor debate next week.



Rhomberg and Millage discussed the impact.



Funnel week



Iowa cleared its first funnel week.



It wasn't a clean sweep for conservative proposals.



Bills that died include, reinstating the death penalty, school choice, dropping the permit requirement to carry a gun, restrictions on transgender bathrooms in schools and allowing cars to only have one license plate.



Bills still alive include expanding the bottle deposit to include water, sports drinks and juice, requiring drug testing for welfare recipients, the fetal heartbeat abortion ban, eliminating traffic enforcement cameras and giving doctors more flexibility for medical marijuana.



These are just a few.



Millage and Rhomberg talked about how they would describe the direction of Iowa's government.



White House security



Let's cover one White House topic before we go.



It has to do with security clearances.



CNN reported that at least a hundred employees there only had interim security clearances.



Typically the FBI conducts background checks on the president's advisers and gives them a permanent thumbs up or down on access to sensitive information.



That hasn't happened in this administration.



Jared Kushner has been able to access top secret information despite only having an interim clearance.



Chief of Staff John Kelly indicates that practice will end.



But it's not clear if it will apply to Kushner.



It seems there's a power struggle in the White House.



Rhomberg and Millage debated what kind of line the administration is walking.



Watch the full panel discussion in the video above.



