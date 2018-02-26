J.B. Pritzker supports term limits on leadership posts

J.B. Pritzker joined 4 The Record this week. Here is a part of our conversation that did not make it on air.

We asked him if he thought Mike Madigan should continue as Speaker of the House.



"I've been an independent leader my whole life," Pritzker said. "Things that I've told you that I've gotten done I've done independently of him. And I would suggest to you that what you want is somebody who may disagree with the Speaker -- and I do. I think that there should be leadership term limits."



Pritzker would not say specifically that he does not want Madigan as Speaker of the House -- sticking to his term limits pitch -- but he did say he thinks he can work with him.



"Unlike Bruce Rauner, I think you want somebody in the governor's office who is willing to go fight for the people of Illinois. Sit down and work it out," Pritzker said. "You I'm sure have had the situation -- as all of us have -- of having to figure something out with people that you may not agree with, or you may not even like. Bruce Rauner apparently is unwilling to do any of that. And yet that's the obligation of the governor of the State of Illinois. Even if you disagree or dislike somebody who is the Speaker or the President of the Senate, you have to work with them on the priorities for the people of State of Illinois. That's my intention."



Pritzker also discussed whether Democrats needed to regain a supermajority in the House.



Watch the full interview in the video above.



