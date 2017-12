Here are some of the topics covered by our 4 The Record panel this week.

+ Republicans find a way to push through their tax reform bill.

+ The rest of the world works on climate issues without United States leadership.

+ Republicans take aim on the special investigator on Russia.

All things to talk about this morning with former Rock Island mayor Mark Schwiebert and former Iowa congressional candidate Mike Whalen.

Tax reform

Republicans in congress pushed through their tax reform bill with a final vote of 224 to 201 to mark their lone legislative achievement of the year, a move done without holding public hearings.

We've discussed the political positions of this proposal on this program a few times in the past.

Schwiebert and Whalen discussed what it says for the state of the democracy if major legislation like this gets pushed through without being open and transparent to the public like we expect through hearings.

Climate

France hosted a climate summit more than a week ago lead by President Emmanuel Macron.

A meeting that didn't include president trump in light of his decision to withdraw the country from the Paris agreement.

Whalen and Schwiebert talk about how much the United States is giving up its leadership position in the world and why it is a tough sell on the business opportunities that could come about on a shift to a new national energy strategy.

Iowa Republicans seem more on board than their peers in the rest of the country.

Mueller investigation

Republicans are increasingly challenging the legitimacy of special counsel Bob Mueller's credibility on his investigation into possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Bob Mueller came in with an impeccable reputation among both parties as the former FBI director.

Now senator John Cornyn of Texas said Mueller's findings would only be legitimate if Republicans determine they are legitimate.

Schwiebert and Whalen discuss how the United States can operate to limit abuses of power if independent investigations into such abuse are threatened by those in power and if it goes against the principle "of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Watch the full panel discussion in the video above.