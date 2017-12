Iowa gubernatorial candidate John Norris joined 4 The Record this week. This is part two of that interview.

Norris spent a large part of his career dealing with energy issues.



We've seen the renewable fuel standards become a political hot potato after the Trump administration backed down from a threat to do away with it.



Norris talked about how he planned to capitalize on a rare issue of bipartisanship in the state to increase Iowa's strength in alternative energy.



"We have tax credits in place now for solar and we need to maintain those as our solar industry is just starting to take off in Iowa," Norris said. "I think that's the great growth potential for Iowa."



Norris' campaign website touts your experience and dedication to environmental issues, including fighting against pesticide exposure for farm workers.



Clean water in Iowa has been a political issue with farmers opposed to regulations that restrict their runoff.



Norris discussed how he balances his commitment to the environment with a commitment to farming when they are at odds on this issue.



"We have to make sure that agriculture is profitable in this state," Norris said. "But it can't come at the degradation of our environment. ... We need to make sure we are funding public research. Zeroing out the funding for the Leopold Center was the exact opposite, which is what the legislature did last year. It's about public research so we help farmers realize how they can farm more responsibly environmentally and increase profitability."



Norris emphasizes the importance of small towns to revitalize the state's economy. A lot of them have become ghost towns, so we asked how realistic it is he can get that done.



"We know the anchors for our rural communities are good schools and good hospitals," Norris said. "Minnesota is now advertising for teachers in Iowa, saying 'come here we'll respect you,' so those are established building blocks for rural Iowa. ... We have to extend broadband across this state. If people want to live in rural Iowa, they expect to be able to do business or transact business around the world. And today in so many rural areas, that's not possible."



Watch the full interview in the video above.