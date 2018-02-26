Pritzker pushes public option for Illinois health care

J.B. Pritzker's website refers to the Republican health care agenda essentially as an assault on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

Pritzker promised to preserve Medicaid.



He joined 4 The Record this week and discussed how he would protect health care in Illinois.



"We've got to make sure first that we protect the Affordable Care Act on the federal level," Pritzker said. "We've got Bruce Rauner who's essentially fine with Donald Trump taking a million people's health care away. I'm not. ... I put forward a plan called Illinois Cares, which is a public option. This is the plan that was originally proposed by President Obama and it gives people in the middle class the ability to switch from private health insurance to a public option which is much lower cost. It's actually buying into our Medicaid system and it's a couple thousand dollars cheaper for a middle class family, so they can put that back on the kitchen table. ... And then small businesses can offer this as a health care coverage plan for their employees, which many of them can't afford to do today."



