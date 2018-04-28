A week after QC students walk out against gun violence, another movement to support guns

BETTENDORF, Iowa - One week after hundreds of students in the Quad Cities walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence, an opposing movement is taking shape.

A 7th grader at Bettendorf Middle school says he's going to walk out in support of gun rights on Wednesday.

It's part of a national movement called Stand for the Second Walkout.

There are dozens planned, with hundreds of students, including some right here in the Quad Cities.

It was all started by an 18-year-old in New Mexico.

The website indicates the movement is sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots Fund.

Noah Raso says he came across the event on Twitter.

He says in the wake of gun control walkouts, its important for kids who feel differently to also make themselves heard.

Raso also says safety can be tackled in other ways.

"With the March for Our Lives and stuff they were kind of coining it as a thing the generation wants and I just thought it would be a good idea to show that not all of our generation wants gun control," Raso says.

"Those incidents were preventable without gun control. Pretty much every shooter there's been tips about the shooter; make law enforcement act more upon those tips," suggests the 13-year-old.

Raso also says he supports installing metal detectors and other screening devices in schools to make them safer.