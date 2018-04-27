Augustana students' fundraiser to impact people in Guatemala

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Augustana students are raising money to help provide food, education and hygiene products to people in Guatemala through the organization Santa Cantarina.

After they took part in a study abroad program, they gained a passion to come back.

Their fundraising event is Friday, Apr. 27 at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap on 30th Street in Rock Island. You can order food any time between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. and part of the proceeds will go to help fund the organization.

Local 4 News was joined by Augustana students Madalynne Russell, Eve Perdikaris, and Gena Pullia. Watch the video above or click here for more information.