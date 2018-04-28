Avengers fever hits Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. - Disclaimer: This report contains no spoilers!

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to dominate the weekend box office.

It's already the biggest Thursday opening for Marvel Studios making $39-million on opening night.

James Sears spoke with Quad Cities fans who've been showing up all day at Regal Cinemas in Moline.

Eric Smock of Milan says it's "one of the best movies I've ever seen."

They've invested a lot of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After ten years, 18 consecutive number one movies, and more than $15-billion in worldwide ticket sales, this is one they wouldn't miss.

Cory Kohler of Davenport bought his tickets two months ago and took day off work to see the movie. "These movies over the last ten years have been some of the most important of my life. This was my childhood growing up."

It more than meets fans' expectations.

"It's beyond hype, it was really good really good," says Lynn morrow of Moline.

"So many times I wanted to stand up and yell and scream," says Kohler. "It's the greatest frickin' movie ever made, man."

This could be the biggest superhero movie debut ever - topping the original "Avengers."

Analysts are predicting it to make at least $225-million.

