Bent River Brewing and Boetje's Mustard team up to create unique product

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOLINE, Illinois - Two local businesses have come together to create a unique product for Quad Citians.

It's called the Uncommon Mustard, it's a blend of the Bent River Brewing Company's famous Uncommon Stout and Boetje's Mustard.

It's made by extracting the alcohol from the beer and mixing it with the mustard.

A limited amount of the Uncommon Mustard went on sale two weeks ago. It sold out in seven minutes.

Just under 500 jars were available on their second release Saturday, and the mustard makers say those are expecting to sell out.

"It's the pairing of two unique companies, two very sought out companies of the Quad Cities, and when you get a craze of two very good companies that have such a good following people want to try it out," says production manager Harrison Kropp.

"If I'm out, I always ask if they have Boetje's mustard because that's what I like," says shopper Beth Lagomarcino. "We're excited to try it and that's why it's going to be another Christmas present."

The mustard is expected to be on sale again in January. You can also try it at the Bent River Restaurant.

The dates will be posted on Bent River Brewing's Facebook page.