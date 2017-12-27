Bitter cold increases demand at local shelter

King's Harvest reports nearly 60 people spent Monday night in the winter shelter

By: Grace Runkel

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 09:08 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 10:27 PM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Bitter cold temperatures are driving the homeless population in the Quad Cities to the shelters.

King's Harvest, a winter shelter in Davenport, says that nearly 60 people slept in the shelter Monday night. 

The shelter is open from Dec. 1 to April 15 each year. It serves as an overflow building for when other shelters in the area are full. 

Director Michael Gayman said they've been seeing new faces this week. That's included one to two new women the last several nights. On Monday night, there were nine women sleeping in the shelter. 

Gayman also said more people are coming to King's Harvest after being discharged from the hospital. 

"[These are] folks with pretty severe medical conditions," he said. "Life is difficult for them as it is. So they need a place to come in where it's warm and safe and they can rest."

Gayman said the shelter needs sock donations and night shift volunteers. For more information on how you can help go to www.kingsharvest.net.

