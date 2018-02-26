Car destroyed in garage fire

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 12:37 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 12:37 PM CST

A garage fire in Blue Grass on Monday destroyed a car that being restored.

Nothing else was lost in the fire and there are no known injuries at this time.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History

  • How to change your Facebook Preferences
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    How to change your Facebook Preferences

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • Our QC Cares

    Our QC Cares

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected