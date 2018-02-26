Car destroyed in garage fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A garage fire in Blue Grass destroyed a Nova being restored. (Angie Otis, OurQuadCities.com)

A garage fire in Blue Grass on Monday destroyed a car that being restored.

Nothing else was lost in the fire and there are no known injuries at this time.