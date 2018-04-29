Caregiver accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa - An Iowa woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.
22-year-old Kristina Smith of West Liberty, was arrested and charged with second degree theft and dependent adult abuse/neglect.
Smith was a caregiver for an 86-year-old West Liberty woman.
Police say the woman's family filed a theft complaint, and an investigation confirmed that Smith stole the money.
