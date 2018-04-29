News

Caregiver accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman

By: James Sears

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa - An Iowa woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

22-year-old Kristina Smith of West Liberty, was arrested and charged with second degree theft and dependent adult abuse/neglect.

Smith was a caregiver for an 86-year-old West Liberty woman.

Police say the woman's family filed a theft complaint, and an investigation confirmed that Smith stole the money.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected