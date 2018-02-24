Charges filed after Clinton, Iowa dog rescue
Teresa Muhs is facing nine counts of animal neglect
Clinton, Iowa - A woman is now facing charges after eight pit bulls were rescued from her home Wednesday night.
The Clinton Police Department says they located Teresa Muhs Friday night.
Nine animal neglect counts were filed shortly after, according to police.
As previously reported, eight dogs were removed from her property covered in blood and feces and the remains of a ninth dog was found in a trash can.
Clinton Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
