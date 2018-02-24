Charges filed after Clinton, Iowa dog rescue

Teresa Muhs is facing nine counts of animal neglect

By: Shawn Loging

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 05:39 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 05:40 PM CST

Clinton, Iowa - A woman is now facing charges after eight pit bulls were rescued from her home Wednesday night.

The Clinton Police Department says they located Teresa Muhs Friday night.

Nine animal neglect counts were filed shortly after, according to police.

As previously reported, eight dogs were removed from her property covered in blood and feces and the remains of a ninth dog was found in a trash can.

Clinton Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending. 

  Hidden History
    Hidden History

  How to change your Facebook Preferences
    How to change your Facebook Preferences

  QC Health Alert
    QC Health Alert

  Your Local Elections HQ
    Your Local Elections HQ

  Our QC Cares

