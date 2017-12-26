Christmas service takes a step back in time

Bishop Hill, Illinois - Christmas Day brings a bight and early start for many, especially kids looking to find what awaits under the tree.

For Christians, many make their way to church.

In the community of Bishop Hill, Illinois, Christmas morning service is also a time to pay homage to their Swedish Heritage beginning at 6 a.m.

Before the sun even creeps above the horizon parishioners are finding their pews in the black of Christmas morn.

Site Superintendent of Bishop Hill State Historical Site Martha Downey said, "Julotta is a service that is traditionally done in Sweden. An early morning Christmas service."

From near and far, they flock to the Colony Church in Bishop Hill for an early Christmas morning service, far away from the comforts of the 21st century, especially on a cold winter day.

The heat is coming from the warmth of bodies bundled tight under layers of coats, scarves and blankets.

Light emitted by the small flame of candles.

Reverend Dan Wright said, "I'm always impressed that people will come here and sit in a church like that with nothing but the candlelight."

It's enough to cast silhouettes over the rows of people and leaves many searching for the perfect spot to capture the rays or screens in their pockets in order to read the hymns.

Bishop Hill Resident Brian "Fox" Ellis said, "Being in a room with only candlelight and singing in Swedish and hearing the Christmas story told in Swedish, it really echoes back to the origin of Bishop Hill."

Since 1970, Colony Church has taken Christmas back to how settlers might have experienced the holiday after the church was built in 1848.

Ellis said, "This building is the heart and soul of Bishop Hill."

Bishop Hill Resident Deni Menken said, "Pews that we sit in are the original pews made by the colonists."

In this snow globe like setting of time standing still.

"They dealt with cold all winter long, and they dealt with darkness all winter and this one morning of the year we experience just a tiny bit of the cold, a tiny bit of the darkness and certainly the symbolism of Christmas," Downey said.

Parishioners say the best part of this trip back in history is coming together with family and friends to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Deni Menken said, "Once you're seated, and you're listening to the message, and you look around to see all these nice people that got up and drove, it's pretty special."

Once all is said and done, they leave as sunlight takes hold of this Christmas Day.

