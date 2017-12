Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Instead of spending Christmas at home with family, 8-year-old Maddy Lank is spending it at Genesis Medical Center.

"She had her appendix taken out last night. The mean appendix caused her have Christmas in the hospital," says mother Robin Lank.

What would've been a sad holiday is not anymore. Santa Claus made an early stop at the hospital in a red fire truck spreading Christmas cheer.

"happy and surprised," says Maddy Lank.

It's a tradition the Davenport Fire Department has been doing for more than a decade.

Firefighters, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Elves spent Christmas Eve wrapping and delivering presents to children like Maddy.

"These Gemmies, and this unicorn stuffed animal," says Maddy.

"You never want to be in the hospital this time of year, it brought a smile to her face, that was awesome," says dad Peter Lank.

They also gave onesies to every newborn, and a box full of gifts to nurses before making their way to the Kahl Home.

Bringing holiday cheer to seniors.

"It's just as important to see the elderly people here, it takes them back to their childhood, and you can see the smiles of remembering years ago," says Fire Santa Mike Carlsten.

"All I want for Christmas is more time to live," says senior Maxine Jones.

Firefighters say this tradition is special for everyone. Seeing the smiles on the faces of children and seniors is what the holidays are all about.

"What the firefighters are accustomed too, dealing with people in the worst time of their lives, it's great that they're able to spread some joy and cheeriness during the holidays," says Carlsten.

"That just puts an extra smile on our faces, we really like doing this," says public education officer Zack Soliz.