Davenport Snow Angel program asking for volunteers

While many of us can shovel our own walkways, the Davenport Public Works department is asking for volunteers to help those who can't.

87-year-old Beverly Muhs calls her quirky Davenport condo home. While she takes care of herself, she says can't do it all. She says the Davenport Snow Angels have brought a wave of relief for the past two winters.

"It's a life saver for me because I've lost cartilage in my knees and my health is poor," said Muhs.

When asked who would do the job if it weren't for the Snow Angels...

"I don't know. Teenagers will not do this anymore, and seniors, you know, are not able to do it, and so this, to me personally is a blessing."

Since picking up the phone and asking for help two years ago, she's continued to spread the word, and says people don't realize how many neighbors could use a hand.

"I think there is, but they're not aware of it, and when I mention it they can't believe it," said Muhs.

She says for senior citizens, unkept walkways this time of year are a serious hazard.

"Very, extremely dangerous. extremely dangerous. I think that would prevents a lot of people from getting their medicines."

Now she worries that no volunteers, means no more services. A service she relies on every time it snows.

"I feel like with Snow Angels, if people don't use it, they'll take that money someplace else."



Now she hopes to spread the message that one act of kindness...can make a big difference.

"They're out there and use them! we've earned it, we've worked hard for this. So enjoy your senior citizen years."

You can learn more about the program and sign up to be a Snow Angel here.