Disposing of unwanted drugs taking place Saturday

Rock Island County, Illinois - Rock Island County is looking to help people with unwanted prescription medications safely dispose of them this weekend.

Saturday, April 28, The C.A.U.S.E. (Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination) is sponsoring take-back events at four sites in the county.

Milan Municipal Center, 405 1st Street, Milan

Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Avenue, Rock Island

Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis

Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Avenue, (North Side), Moline

The collection will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. working with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and area police departments.

Organizers said the goal is to help prevent prescription drug abuse and theft of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Only pills and patches will be accepted, no liquids, needles or sharps.

The take-back is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

In the past seven take-back events, about 3,754 pounds of drugs have been collected in Rock Island County.

Any questions or for more information, please contact Carlos Jimenez at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center at 309-732-2995.