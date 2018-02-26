Dress for Success Quad Cities taking donations for Second Chance Sale

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dress for Success Quad Cities continues to empower local women by providing community support. Next Saturday you've got a chance to help them and shop at the same time.

Dress for Success Program Coordinator Pam Roeder joined us in studio to talk more about the Second Chance Sale. She says it's a special cash-only sale held only three times per year. It features good quality, new or like-new women's suits, separates, and casual attire, as well as accessories such as purses, shoes, boots, scarves, and jewelry that are generally priced $5 apiece and lower. To make a donation or learn more about the organization, click here.