Dry conditions prompt area fire departments to enact burn ban

WHBF Fire

After fighting several brush fires that got out of control this week, several area fire departments have enacted a burn ban. Cordova Fire Chief Chuck Smalley tells Local 4 News that Fire Departments in Port Byron-Rapids City, Hillsdale and Cordova have put a burn ban into effect. Extremely dry conditions combined with a wind forecast of 45+ mph are making fires difficult to control. The ban won't affect charcoal grilling fires, but will affect anyone seeking to burn brush piles. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.