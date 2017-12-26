East Moline development taking shape in the area

EAST MOLINE -- An East Moline project is already taking shape in the area.

The Bend is a $100 million dollar project that is centered around a $40 million dollar Hyatt Hotel.

It also includes, A convention center, condos, strip mall, a reception hall and a senior living facility.

The idea of revamping the city has been around for years. And organizers are excited for East Moline to finally be a destination and not just a drive through.

"A bunch of East Moline guys got together and decided, I'm from East Moline, to try to do something to help revitalize itself," said Great River Property Manager Mike VanDeHeede.

What started as an idea is now a new chapter for East Moline.

"It took an army to get this thing put together," said VanDeHeede.

Once an empty land will go from dirt to a modern residential and commercial center sitting along the Mississippi River.

"It includes the hotel, includes 324 apartments," said VanDeHeede. "There's going to be a strip mall, a convenience store, gas station."

The focus of the bend project is to bring one-of-a kind amenities you can only find in East Moline.

"What we're trying to capture down there is like a gated community feel. So the amenities are going to be a notch above what most people see in this area. It's going to be maintained at a notch above. The park, the fountain, the things we're bringing down there. It's going to be beautiful," said VanDeHeede.

Bringing a business boom back to town and keeping the jobs local.

"Everyone that is working here takes a lot of pride and the fact that they're building something that's going to stand here a long time for their community. So it's a pretty meaningful project for everyone Involved, " said Russell Construction Field Manager Matt Gliniecki.

And reshaping the skyline of East Moline.

"It's very very exciting for East Moline right now. There's a lot of things happening and they're happening quickly, so i think there's a great momentum, it's a great time for it. The economy is booming, people got a lot of enthusiasm. And East Moline is finally in the game to finally get some of these things done," said VanDeHeede.

And local natives are excited too see that happen.

"It's been needed for a long long time. It goes back to the taxes. Bringing some next industry here and I think this will help grow the city," said East Moline native David Johnson.

"It's going to bring tourism for one thing, it's going to bring revenue for the city for which we desperately need, so yeah I think it's going to be a great thing," said East Moline native John Johnson.

More importantly, organizers hope it becomes a place people on both sides of the river can enjoy.

"It's nice to see, not just on the Illinois side of the river, not just East Moline, but the entire Quad Cities. A new development taking off with the kind of enthusiasm down there," said VanDeHeede.

Construction on the bend project started back in March. The apartments are expected to open in June and the hotel should open a month later in July.

