Embrace warm weather at the Leclaire Wine Hop
Outdoor activities are on track with warmer weather around the Quad Cities. You might want to fit some rose into your plans this weekend. Emily Gwin is one of the organizers for the Leclaire Wine Hop, who was here today to talk about Saturday.
