Emotional return for Honor Flight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Veterans return to the Quad City International Airport from an Honor Flight on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

It was an emotional return for almost 100 Quad Cities veterans as they wrapped up the first Honor Flight of the year.

This is the tenth year for the Honor Flight program -- but this trip was a major milestone for the Quad Cities as they carried their 4,000th veteran on this flight.



The veterans arrived home to a sea of people ready to great them and hear about the trip.

For George Maxey it was an overwhelming experience, but one he said that he will remember.

At the end of the 2017 flying season, the network escorted more than 200,000 veterans to their memorials, free of cost to the veterans.

They hope that number grows this season.

NOW: The first Honor Flight of the year has landed at the Quad City International Airport. pic.twitter.com/JfztIowjIS — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) April 27, 2018