SILVIS, Illinois - "Not only not an us thing, it's a God thing," says founder Aaron Brown.

It was a message from above the Brown family couldn't ignore.

"He said that he would provide for it, and people needed to not be alone, that they needed to have a Christmas meal, that's why we do it on Christmas day," says co-founder Vicki Brown.

Instead of spending Christmas at home, for the last six years, they've spent it at their church, Faith Walk World Outreach Center.

"Kids are here, the adults are here, the grandparents are here, everyone's here to help," says Vicki Brown.

Cooking up a Christmas meal for their community.

"If you don't have anywhere to eat, if you're relatives are out of town you're more than welcome to come here, there are no guidelines," says volunteer Shawn Maddox.

On average about 100 people attend, but this year they're expecting at least 200.

BarHoppers Party Bus volunteered to drive people to and from Humility of Mary Shelter, and a senior home.

"We decided to do this for free, cause they're getting a free meal, why not give them a free ride." says owner Justin Farris.

Co-founder Vicki Brown says it's volunteers sacrificing their own holiday that make the event a success.

"Some people will say we can't do it, but I can come and do dishes for you, or I'm really good at taking out garbage, or whatever. Every little piece, if that little piece didn't happen, this wouldn't happen," says Vicki Brown.

For long time volunteer Shawn Maddox, there's no better way to spend the holidays.

"There isn't anything you can do that makes you feel better than giving back," says Maddox. "The Christian frame of mind is if you put on any function, if you reach just one person it's worth the while."