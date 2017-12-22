Fire on Pine Street in Davenport

Official: Fire started outside and moved to the house

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 03:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 04:21 PM CST

Crews are responding to a structure fire on Pine Street in Davenport.

An official said the fire started outside and moved to the house. Everyone made it out safe, but the house suffered some damage. There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. We have a team on the scene. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Pro-Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pro-Football Challenge

  • If You Only Knew
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    If You Only Knew

  • Your Local Elections HQ
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Elections HQ

  • QC Health Alert
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    QC Health Alert

  • Consumer Connections
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Consumer Connections

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected