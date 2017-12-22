Fire on Pine Street in Davenport
Official: Fire started outside and moved to the house
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Pine Street in Davenport.
An official said the fire started outside and moved to the house. Everyone made it out safe, but the house suffered some damage. There were no injuries.
This is a developing story. We have a team on the scene. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.
