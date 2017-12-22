Firefighter falls through floor in Moline

Treated, released after fighting fire at house in 2300 block of 15th Street

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 02:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 02:54 PM CST

One firefighter was injured and taken to the emergency room Friday during a house fire in Moline.

The firefighter fell through from the second floor to the first while fighting a fire at a house in the 2300 block of 15th Street. He was treated and released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Pro-Football Challenge
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pro-Football Challenge

  • If You Only Knew
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    If You Only Knew

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected