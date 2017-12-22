Firefighter falls through floor in Moline
Treated, released after fighting fire at house in 2300 block of 15th Street
One firefighter was injured and taken to the emergency room Friday during a house fire in Moline.
The firefighter fell through from the second floor to the first while fighting a fire at a house in the 2300 block of 15th Street. He was treated and released.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.
-
-
