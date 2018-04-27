News

Foodie Friday: National Devil Dog Day

Nation celebrates snack cake.

By: Justen Ransom

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:08 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:08 AM CDT

Today is National Devil Dog Day. So, here at Local 4 News This Morning, we decided to give this lovely treat the spotlight in this week's Foodie Friday. For those who don't know what a Devil Dog is, they are snacks with a layer of cream filling sandwiched between two layers of devil's food cake. On top of celebrating these awesome snack cakes, we brought a few of our favorites as well. 

