Foodie Friday: National Devil Dog Day
Nation celebrates snack cake.
Today is National Devil Dog Day. So, here at Local 4 News This Morning, we decided to give this lovely treat the spotlight in this week's Foodie Friday. For those who don't know what a Devil Dog is, they are snacks with a layer of cream filling sandwiched between two layers of devil's food cake. On top of celebrating these awesome snack cakes, we brought a few of our favorites as well.
More Stories
-
A Quad Cities native is returning to her hometown to share stories…
-
A group of retirees is coming together to make sure their friend can…
-
Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers were sounding the alarm Saturday for…