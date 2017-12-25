Four dead in Bluegrass fire

By: Terry Fillmer

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 12:43 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 12:43 PM CST

    It happened this morning around 1230 AM in the 300 block of Salem street. Four people were inside the home when the fire broke out.
    One person escaped, but later died at the hospital.
    Three others were unable to get out of the home and died.
    Investigators are working on determining the cause. The names are not being released pending notification of the family.

