Four dead in Bluegrass fire
It happened this morning around 1230 AM in the 300 block of Salem street. Four people were inside the home when the fire broke out.
One person escaped, but later died at the hospital.
Three others were unable to get out of the home and died.
Investigators are working on determining the cause. The names are not being released pending notification of the family.
