Freight House Farmers Market hosts another pictures with Santa event

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dozens of local families had the chance of taking last minute pictures with Santa, free of cost.

The Freight House Farmers' Market hosted pictures with Santa for the second time.

Organizers say more than 200 families participated the previous weekend, so they decided to bring it back before Christmas.

Fright House provided the supplies and Homefront Photography volunteered to take the pictures for free.

Organizers say it's the season of giving, and they want to make it a special Christmas for many families.

"We've had many families say that they couldn't afford the price to go to the mall or elsewhere to pay to have pictures taken and that this was a wonderful blessing that they could come here and have their pictures taken for free," says organizer Gwen Coobs.

There were also crafts for kids, including cookie decorating, and vendors were selling their products for last minute shoppers.

Organizers say they're getting ready for their ice extravaganza on January 13, 2018.