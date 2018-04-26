MOLINE, Ill. - UPDATE: A spokesperson from Macerich, the company that manages SouthPark mall tells Local 4 News that Hibbett Sports is NOT closing permanently, but rather is moving to accommodate the move of Ashley Furniture into SouthPark. Construction on Hibbett's new space will begin May 7th, during which time Hibbett will be closed. The sporting goods store will re-open in its new space in June.

Local 4 News has confirmed that Hibbett Sports is leaving SouthPark Mall, as Ashley Furniture takes over some 30,000 square feet of space.

Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe said the sporting goods store chose to close rather than relocate.

This latest closure happens as Younkers has begun liquidation of all its stores nationwide -- including the location at SouthPark.

