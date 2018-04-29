Group of retirees building ramp for friend

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - A group of retirees is coming together to make sure their friend can get into his East Moline home.

Roger Loter fell from his attic onto a concrete floor four months ago and the accident left him paralyzed.

Now he's ready to come home from the hospital, but the only way to enter is house is by going up stairs.

So, his former co-workers from John Deere Davenport Works decided to build him a ramp.

"Roger was a pretty close friend of everyone and Roger did a lot of things for a lot of people," said Larry Rich, a friend helping build the ramp. "When he got hurt, we all stepped up and told his wife whatever she needed, we'd be glad to swing a hammer or whatever it took."

The local United Auto Workers Union donated the resources for the project. Loter is expected to return home next Friday.

