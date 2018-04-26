Hack attempt creating backlog for some medical professionals

Milan, Illinois - A recent hack is making it tougher for some medical professionals to do their jobs.

The hacker's target this time was a federal database.

A spokesperson with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said no personal information was accessed from their medical examiner registry after an attempted hack in December.

The database is used to record the medical exams of people seeking or looking to renew their commercial driver's license to drive large trucks or buses.

While it's not stopping them from getting their IDs, the continued outage is causing roadblocks for medical professionals required to enter that information.

James Hudson, a chiropractor in Milan, is among more than 58,000 certified medical examiners required to enter physical exams into the database.

Hudson said he didn't think much of it when the site went dark, expecting it to last a few days, not several months.

Hudson Chiropractic owner James Hudson said, "One of the things that really bothered me that the federal government didn't tell us what was going on. They just said the database is down."

Completing physical exams for commercial driver's license applications makes up a good portion of Hudson's chiropractic business.

Hudson said, "Between four and five hundred every years."

In the first four months of this year, he's performed nearly 150 of the exams commercial drivers need to get and keep their license.

While he still is handing out the paper certificates to say a person is in good health to drive big rigs, there's a part of that process that's piling up.

"Over a period of weeks, nothing changed, I started to wonder, what could be going wrong, and then it went from weeks to months," Hudson said.

He has nearly five months worth of names, driver license numbers and exams to enter into the federal Certified Medical Examiner database after an attempted hack of the site in December has kept it offline.

Hudson said it wasn't immediately clear what happened and it wasn't until he started searching for information he learned someone tried to compromise the site.

It took even longer to discover no personal information was accessed.

Hudson said, "Driver license is one form of identification, and in the state of Illinois if you know how to read the license number, you can take a person's date of birth from that."

Hudson said now he's just waiting for access to the site to return.

Hudson said, "It's not a burden for me to enter these when I only do a few at a time, but when I have who knows how many, 150, 200 or more by the time they bring the site back up."

The spokesperson for the federal agency says there is no timeline for restoring the site to make sure it will not be vulnerable to more security risks.

They said examiners should be prepared to enter exam information when it comes back online and they won't be penalized.

Hudson said a rule change was meant to streamline the process, sending the results of the exam to the state licensing agency through the site rather than giving the certification to the drive but as far as he knows, that has now been put on hold.