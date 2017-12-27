Heartbreak after dogs found shot and killed

Whiteside County, Illinois - A Whiteside County couple is hoping to learn why two of their dogs were stolen and killed.

Their two dogs were found a few miles from their home, shot and left in a ditch just before Christmas.

That follows a two-week search on their part and others to locate the missing dogs.

For Jeremy and Cerissa Chenoweth, they say it was hard to have a Merry Christmas as it was filled with grief.

That's because just days before two of their dogs that have been part of their family since the dogs were puppies were found killed.

When the dogs went missing earlier this month, they didn't even consider this is how they would be reunited.

Cerissa Chenoweth said, "It's hard to come home to a quiet house when you're used to coming home to my dogs meeting me at the back door and happy to see me when I get here."

Jeremy and Cerissa Chenoweth say their dogs, Duke and Max, were inseparable.

Cerissa Chenoweth said, "We had multiple dog bed even in the house, and they were always on the same one together. They didn't even want to be on separate dog beds."

Earlier this month, when they came home from work to find they were not in their kennel, where they left them, at first the Chenoweths thought they escaped and would be back to their home north of Erie, Illinois soon but the hours dragged on.

Jeremy Chenoweth said, "I stay out all night that night looking for them, into the next day and into Sunday. We never did sleep. We continued to search for them round the clock."

They say the questions began to mount when they found out the tracker on one of their collars went silent they day they went missing.

After two weeks of no news this past Friday, December 22, a friend out hunting with his dog came upon their remains in a ditch.

"Never would have thought that someone would have shot them," Jeremy Chenoweth said.

Now, they're both just trying to understand why this happened to Duke and Max.

Jeremy Chenoweth said, "So many questions are unanswered as to how and why anyone could do that to someone's pet."

"That somebody could do this to dogs that were so friendly, they were never aggressive," Cerissa Chenoweth said.

The Illinois DNR is investigating, and the Chenoweths are offering a $5,000 reward.

They say they simply want answers.

Cerissa Chenoweth "I hope somebody takes responsibility for it because if it happened to my dogs that were lovable and kind, they could continue to do this."

The Chenoweths say they have taken the remains to a vet to be examined.

They say others have come forward to help expand the reward.

It now stands at about $10,000.