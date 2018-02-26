Hundreds of seniors bring their competitiveness to the Winter Iowa Senior Games

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Hundreds of seniors brought their competitiveness to the Quad Cities for the second annual Winter Iowa Senior Games.

The Iowa Senior Games hosted the event.

Seven sports were featured throughout the weekend including billiards, bowling, pickleball, swimming, table tennis, indoor tennis and an indoor track and field meet.

More than 200 seniors from across the Midwest participated.

Swimming and pickleball were featured on Sunday.

Organizers say this is a fun way to keep seniors active and healthy.

"It's kinda like going through your second childhood when you have that competitive adrenaline spirit going on, we love it. It's just the best sport, but we have people that come out for track that are 70's, 80's, it's great to stay active."

The Iowa Senior Games will be hosting other events in Cedar Rapids in March.

Here in the Quad Cities, the Senior Games will take place in June. For more information click here.