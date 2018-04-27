Iowa buds trek across country for veterans

MOLINE, Ill. - A pair of childhood friends from Council Bluffs, Iowa, walked through the Quad Cities on Thursday.

They're on their way to California on foot after starting in Lewes, Delaware, raising money for wounded veterans along the way.

Trevor Stephens and Matt Anderson are on day 54 of their cross-country trek.

Local 4 News caught up with them on Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline.

"We wanted to do one last crazy thing before we both settled down," says Trevor Stephens. "I just got out of the Marine Corps and he just graduated. We set off as a personal journey mostly."

"Doing something like this you get plenty of opportunities to meet a lot of people," said Matt andersen. "And you definitely get to learn how generous people are."

They expect to make it to San Francisco by September.

They're raising money for the purple heart foundation. It provides counseling and support to veterans with exceptionally difficult challenges.

If you'd like to follow their journey, check out their facebook page here.

