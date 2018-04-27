Keeping controlled burns under control in dry, windy conditions

TIPTON, Iowa - Weather this time of year can make it difficult to keep controlled burns from getting out of hand.

Firefighters are battling fires in the dry and windy conditions.

Local 4 News took a trip to the rural Iowa side of the Quad Cities, where it's a busy time for area fire departments.

Farmers are burning off their fields to get nutrients back in the soil and grow new crops.

But in these dry conditions, all it takes is a gust of wind to get that fire going and out of control.

The concern is when the winds shift, bringing the flames toward houses, that is when the fire department gets called in.

When the ash jumps from spot to spot, it becomes too much for farmer to handle.

In the field, crews in Durant, Iowa, bring out two brush trucks - one with a 300 gallon water tank and another with 250 gallons.

They also use a backpack leafblower to get down to the fire and blow it out.

The fire chief says the risk will lower once things green up.

See where burn bans are in effect here.