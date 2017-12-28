Keeping furnaces up and running

Moline - Nobody wants to be left out in the cold this week, seeking the comforting warmth of the heat inside.

But like any machine, furnaces are not infallible.

That’s leaving heating companies making plenty of house calls to keep the heat flowing.

Kale Company President Tom Kale said, “Things kind of break down when it gets cold, and we’ve got to get to them right away.”

Whether it’s in a house or business, no one wants the heat to go out, but that’s what some people are facing.

Tom Kale, President of Kale Company, says in these cold days, once the furnace shuts off, it doesn't take long for all the heat to leave.

Kale said, “In this type of weather, a house can freeze up within a day or so.”

Before it gets to that point of leading to more problem, Kale says it’s often the simplest thing that can cause the biggest problem when it comes to keeping the heat in the house.

“People don’t change their air filter, and that doesn’t let enough air come through, and that will cause the furnace to overheat and shut down,” said Kale.

Kale says those filters need to be changed at least once a month to keep dirt and dust from maintaining people layering up the clothes in their own house.

The company also says regular maintenance to check the burners and function helps to keep the furnace in working condition.

Kale says especially for older furnaces the extra TLC goes a long way to make sure you’re not left with a costly repair.

Kale said, “As they age, things to break and there’s a possibility it gets to that point where they have to be replaced.”

He also says it's to ensure you’re not just warm but safe.

Kale said, "If things are not maintained, things can kind of go wrong with the burning cycle, maybe the flue and then you have the possibility of carbon monoxide entering into the air stream.”

Other steps people can take include a carbon monoxide detector to provide early warning if something goes wrong with the furnace.

Experts say you should get that maintenance done before winter arrives.