Keeping pets safe and warm in the cold

Davenport - As the temperatures continue to fall, it's not just people affected by the cold.

Cats and dogs are also at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

That's why Pam Arndt with the Humane Society of Scott County says if you keep your dog outside to make sure their dog house is filled with straw instead of blankets because if wet, the sheets will freeze.

Also, to have a heated water bowl, so they don't get dehydrated.

Executive Director Pam Arndt said, "Make sure that you're looking at the temperature as well as the windchill because both play a big factor in a pet being outside. You don't want to leave them outside if you don't have to. If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them as well."

She says ears, tails and the paw pads are at the most risk this time of year for both cats and dogs.

Arndt said, "The ice melt because not everybody uses pet-friendly ice melt and it can damage their paws as well. Check for snowballs in between their toes when you get them back home. Wipe their feet really well."