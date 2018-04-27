Man who threatened school pleads guilty, gets probation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blake Dornbush (Contributed photo)

The 18-year old whose threats forced a lockdown at Fulton High School on February 27 will spend two years on probation and be required to do 100 hours of community service.

Blake Dornbush plead guilty to a disorderly conduct charge on Wednesday in exchange for charges of threats to a school building or person and harassment and threatening harm to a minor.

Court records show that Dornbush, a recent graduate of Fulton High, was accused of transmitting electronic threats to a minor at the school.

EARLIER UPDATE

A Fulton High School graduate has been arrested in connection with a threat causing a lockdown at the schools in the district.

The Fulton Police Department said they were made aware of the threat shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

After their investigation, 18-year-old Blake A. Dornbush of Fulton, IL was arrested.

According to police, it was a credible threat included a threat of bodily harm to students at the high school.

Fulton Police with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Moline Police Department searched for Dornbush and was located around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is charged with a felony count of felony Disorderly Conduct involving a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed against persons at a school.

No guns or weapons were found during a search of Dornbush’s vehicle and home.

Dornbush is being held at the Whiteside County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

EARLIER UPDATE

The lockdown of three Fulton schools has ended, the River Bend School District announced.

EARLIER REPORT

Fulton Police Chief Dave Bartels confirmed to Local 4 News that they are gathering information about a threat made at Fulton HIgh School.

Bartels did not specify the nature of the threat, but because of the current climate advised the school to go on lockdown.

Two others did as well.

The River Bend School District sent out an alert to parents, saying that they "initiated a soft lockdown at all three schools as a precautionary measure."

The River Bend School District includes Fulton Elementary School, River Bend Middle School and Fulton High School.

"A high school student received a threat from a former student of the district," the alert said. "Police are currently investigating and believe it to be an isolated event. ... Upon notification by the police the soft lockdown will terminate."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.