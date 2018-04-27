Monster trucks fill the Taxslayer Center in anticipation of Monster Jam

Tomorrow is the start of Monster Jam in Moline.

The Taxslayer Center will be filled with 8 monster trucks for crowds to see.

The show is Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday at 1 PM, but participants can get in early to the pit party with a separate ticket.

At the pit party, participants will have a chance to see some of the vehicles up close, meet with some of the drivers, and get some pictures taken.

The show will have many different events, including races, donuts, two wheel challenges, and freestyle.

Gates open an hour in advance, and the pit party starts at 4:30 on Saturday and 10:30 on Sunday.

