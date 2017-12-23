Muscatine police investigate shots fired call
MUSCATINE, Iowa - Muscatine police are investigating a shots fired incident early Saturday morning.
Police say it took place a little before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017, at a home on the 500 block of Walnut St.
No injuries were reported.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
