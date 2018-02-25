Museum celebrates Buffalo Bill's birthday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LECLAIRE, Iowa - The Buffalo Bill Museum is celebrating the birthday of one of America's greatest legends, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody, a LeClaire native.

Buffalo Bill was a Pony Express Rider and civil war hero before starring in his own show, Buffalo Bill's Wild West.

His birthday is on Monday but the museum is celebrating his 172nd birthday on Sunday.

It was a free event, with refreshments, a Buffalo Bill impersonator and live music.

Visitors were able to see pictures and learn interesting facts about LeClaire's superstar.

"Of course the source of meat was the buffalo, and so over about a two-year span he killed over 4,000 buffalo to provide meat for the workers, so that's where he got his name," says director Bob Schiffke.

Organizers say about 300 people attended the celebration.