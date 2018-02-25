Museum celebrates Buffalo Bill's birthday

The American legend is a LeClaire native

By: Mayra Cordova

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 04:03 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 04:03 PM CST

LECLAIRE, Iowa - The Buffalo Bill Museum is celebrating the birthday of one of America's greatest legends, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody, a LeClaire native. 
Buffalo Bill was a Pony Express Rider and civil war hero before starring in his own show, Buffalo Bill's Wild West. 
His birthday is on Monday but the museum is celebrating his 172nd birthday on Sunday. 
It was a free event, with refreshments, a Buffalo Bill impersonator and live music. 
Visitors were able to see pictures and learn interesting facts about LeClaire's superstar. 
"Of course the source of meat was the buffalo, and so over about a two-year span he killed over 4,000 buffalo to provide meat for the workers, so that's where he got his name," says director Bob Schiffke. 
Organizers say about 300 people attended the celebration. 

