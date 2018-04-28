National database has misleading information about Pleasant Valley High School

BETTENDORF, Iowa - A national database has some misleading numbers on discipline at a local school district. Local 4 News took a closer look at the reports.

It's part of the U.S. Department of Education's Civil Rights Data Collection. The most recent numbers show Pleasant Valley High School has the highest rate of students reported to police in the area, but that's not actually the case.

While the schools report this data themselves that doesn't mean it's without its flaws. A quick look at the number of times Pleasant Valley High School referred a student to law enforcement would lead you to believe they are having more problems than any other school in the area with 211 referrals during the 2015-2016 school year.

"When that number came up, it was like that doesn't even make sense," said principal Mike Zimmer.

He took a look at the algorithm they use to gather data on their reports and found the problem. Because any school parking violation is written up by the resource officer, those reports -- all 181 of them -- were lumped in with the actual referrals to law enforcement.

The parking violations include instances where a student parked somewhere they weren't supposed to, like in a handicapped spot.

"Data is just a series of numbers," Zimmer said. "It's information that's put into the system and we don't always go back and look at what reports are being drawn off of those."

But that made Zimmer wonder if there was an issue with the whole report, which they use to see if they are unfairly disciplining more minority students.

He looked at the remaining 26 cases. Police became involved for 15 reports of drugs and alcohol, and several instances of sexual misconduct, fighting, threats against the school and bullying.

He said those are all average numbers and nearly 75 percent of the students getting in trouble for those incidents were white.

So does pleasant valley high school face any major discipline issues?

"I was relieved to find that no that was not the case," Zimmer said.