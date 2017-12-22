New Movie Friday 12/22/17
The Greatest Showman, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Downsizing, Pitch Perfect
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Mike Schulz, Arts and Calendar Editor, for the River Cities Reader talks with Morning News Anchor James Sears about the new movies out in theaters today.
"The Greatest Showman"
"Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle"
"Downsizing"
"Pitch Perfect 3"
You can read Mike's movie reviews inside the latest River Cities' Reader on stands everywhere, and online here.
