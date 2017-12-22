New Movie Friday 12/22/17

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Mike Schulz, Arts and Calendar Editor, for the River Cities Reader talks with Morning News Anchor James Sears about the new movies out in theaters today.

"The Greatest Showman"

"Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle"

"Downsizing"

"Pitch Perfect 3"

You can read Mike's movie reviews inside the latest River Cities' Reader on stands everywhere, and online here.