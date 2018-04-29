Night out with QC Symphony Orchestra

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Some families took in some out of this world music with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Local 4 News Reporter Tahera Rahman narrated the family concert, titled "A Space Odyssey​" at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

Music from "Star Wars," "The Jetsons," "Star Trek" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" was set to high-definition NASA videos.