Night out with QC Symphony Orchestra
Tahera Rahman narrates QCSO Family Concert
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Some families took in some out of this world music with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
Local 4 News Reporter Tahera Rahman narrated the family concert, titled "A Space Odyssey" at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
Music from "Star Wars," "The Jetsons," "Star Trek" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" was set to high-definition NASA videos.
