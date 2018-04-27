One dead in grain bin accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A West Liberty man died after getting stuck in a grain bin Thursday.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:50 p.m. to a report of a man stuck in a grain bin in the 500 block of 310th Street.

Randy Koch, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.