One dead in grain bin accident

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:48 AM CDT

A West Liberty man died after getting stuck in a grain bin Thursday.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:50 p.m. to a report of a man stuck in a grain bin in the 500 block of 310th Street.

Randy Koch, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

