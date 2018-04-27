One dead in grain bin accident
A West Liberty man died after getting stuck in a grain bin Thursday.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:50 p.m. to a report of a man stuck in a grain bin in the 500 block of 310th Street.
Randy Koch, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.
More Stories
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft Saturday (all…
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft Saturday (all…
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Larry Harvey, whose whimsical decision to erect…