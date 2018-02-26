Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a vehicle that crashed at Cedar & 13th in Davenport during a pursuit. Three people jumped out and ran. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Two people have been detained after two reports of gunfire, a brief police pursuit by car, a crash and a foot pursuit Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after Noon on Monday in the areas of 4900 North Elsie Street and the 3100 block of North Fairmount Street.

It was initially determined that both incidents were related and witnesses observed two vehicles chasing each other, with shots being fired from at least one vehicle.

Responding officers were provided descriptions of the involved vehicles and located one vehicle in the area of Division Street and Central Park Ave. Officers attempted to initiate a stop, the vehicle fled, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of 800 Madison Street.

Dispatch received information of a single vehicle crash in the area of 1300 Cedar Street; officers responding to this location identified the vehicle as the one being pursued. Witnesses on scene of the crash informed officers that subjects ran from the vehicle.

Officers checking the area located two subjects in the 2100 block of West 18th Street.

At this time, two subjects have been detained. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

EARLIER UPDATE

Police are searching for three people who ran from a vehicle that crashed at Cedar and 13th in Davenport on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.